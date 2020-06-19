806 Shady Oak Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool table garage guest parking

Amazing 4 bedroom, 4 full bath property in Leesburg. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout main level, stainless steel appliances, updated gourmet kitchen, laundry in full-featured mud room, billiards table, finished basement with separate office, wooded 3-acre lot, circular driveway with ample guest parking, house at end of private drive affording complete privacy. Spend the summer relaxing or entertaining on the large patio under the trees; when the leaves are down marvel at the view from Leesburg's highest property. Pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $3,095/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Water and sewer included in rent. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.