806 Shady Oak Ln
Last updated March 7 2020 at 8:08 AM

806 Shady Oak Ln

806 Shady Oak Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

806 Shady Oak Lane Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool table
garage
guest parking
Amazing 4 bedroom, 4 full bath property in Leesburg. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors throughout main level, stainless steel appliances, updated gourmet kitchen, laundry in full-featured mud room, billiards table, finished basement with separate office, wooded 3-acre lot, circular driveway with ample guest parking, house at end of private drive affording complete privacy. Spend the summer relaxing or entertaining on the large patio under the trees; when the leaves are down marvel at the view from Leesburg's highest property. Pet friendly. Date Available: Mar 1st 2020. $3,095/month rent. $2,000 security deposit required. Water and sewer included in rent. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 806 Shady Oak Ln have any available units?
806 Shady Oak Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 806 Shady Oak Ln have?
Some of 806 Shady Oak Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 806 Shady Oak Ln currently offering any rent specials?
806 Shady Oak Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 806 Shady Oak Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 806 Shady Oak Ln is pet friendly.
Does 806 Shady Oak Ln offer parking?
Yes, 806 Shady Oak Ln offers parking.
Does 806 Shady Oak Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 806 Shady Oak Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 806 Shady Oak Ln have a pool?
No, 806 Shady Oak Ln does not have a pool.
Does 806 Shady Oak Ln have accessible units?
No, 806 Shady Oak Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 806 Shady Oak Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 806 Shady Oak Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 806 Shady Oak Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 806 Shady Oak Ln has units with air conditioning.

