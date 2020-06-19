803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom Townhouse with a garage with 3.5 bathrooms! Bedroom or private office space located on the ground floor with full bathroom- great when working from home! New Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen with a double-sided fireplace. Totally enclosed backyard for privacy. Huge master bedroom with LED ceiling fan, walk-in closet and luxury bathroom with a jacuzzi tub. Laundry room on the bedroom level provide added convenience. Upgraded LED lights throughout the home making it super energy efficient. Make this your home! Good credit and rental history a must. Repair deductible $75. Rent includes trash removal, use of pool/tennis courts. Pets allowed!