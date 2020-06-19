803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 4 bedroom Townhouse with a garage with 3.5 bathrooms! Bedroom or private office space located on the ground floor with full bathroom- great when working from home! New Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen with a double-sided fireplace. Totally enclosed backyard for privacy. Huge master bedroom with LED ceiling fan, walk-in closet and luxury bathroom with a jacuzzi tub. Laundry room on the bedroom level provide added convenience. Upgraded LED lights throughout the home making it super energy efficient. Make this your home! Good credit and rental history a must. Repair deductible $75. Rent includes trash removal, use of pool/tennis courts. Pets allowed!