All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:30 PM

803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE

803 Vanderbilt Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

803 Vanderbilt Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 4 bedroom Townhouse with a garage with 3.5 bathrooms! Bedroom or private office space located on the ground floor with full bathroom- great when working from home! New Stainless Steel appliances in the kitchen with a double-sided fireplace. Totally enclosed backyard for privacy. Huge master bedroom with LED ceiling fan, walk-in closet and luxury bathroom with a jacuzzi tub. Laundry room on the bedroom level provide added convenience. Upgraded LED lights throughout the home making it super energy efficient. Make this your home! Good credit and rental history a must. Repair deductible $75. Rent includes trash removal, use of pool/tennis courts. Pets allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE have any available units?
803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE have?
Some of 803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE is pet friendly.
Does 803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE offer parking?
Yes, 803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE offers parking.
Does 803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE have a pool?
Yes, 803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE has a pool.
Does 803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE have accessible units?
No, 803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 VANDERBILT TERRACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America