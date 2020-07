Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to the Exeter Community. Newly renovated top to bottom - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Single Family Detached Home. New carpets and new floors throughout. New neutral paint throughout. Fenced in yard with large deck - perfect for entertaining. Close to Downtown, Shopping at the Outlets, Restaurants and Ida Lee Park. Easy access to Rt 15 Bypass and Rt 7. This is a great house in a great neighborhood to raise your family! NO Pets, Please.