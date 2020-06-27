All apartments in Leesburg
624 BURBERRY TERRACE SE
624 BURBERRY TERRACE SE

624 Burberry Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

624 Burberry Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous two car garage townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths up, and a half bath on each of the other two levels. 2,548 finished square feet gives you room to spread out, and the trees behind lend privacy. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with double ovens, center island cooktop, and family room. Formal living and dining space on the main floor, rec room on the lower level which can be used as a bedroom. Professional house cleaning, carpet cleaning, and painting where needed will be done prior move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

