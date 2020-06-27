624 BURBERRY TERRACE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous two car garage townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths up, and a half bath on each of the other two levels. 2,548 finished square feet gives you room to spread out, and the trees behind lend privacy. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with double ovens, center island cooktop, and family room. Formal living and dining space on the main floor, rec room on the lower level which can be used as a bedroom. Professional house cleaning, carpet cleaning, and painting where needed will be done prior move-in.