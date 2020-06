611 STRIBLING COURT SW

Amenities

STUNNING 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME HOME IN SOUGHT OUT NEIGHBORHOOD OF WOODLEA MANOR. THIS HOME BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOORS ON UPPER AND LOWER LEVELS. BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN WITH QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS,SUBWAY TILE, WHITE SLOW CLOSING UPGRADED CABINETS, SS APPLIANCES AND FARMERS SINK. LARGE 2 STORY FAMILY ROOM WITH DUAL SIDED FIREPLACE, BRIGHT SUNROOM, ENCLOSED PORCH OFF OF KITCHEN, DECK, PATIO AND FENCED IN BACKYARD. LOWER LEVEL OFFERS WALK UP BASEMENT,LARGE RECREATION ROOM, DEN, EXERCISE ROOM,STORAGE ROOM AND FULL BATHROOM. THIS IS A MUST SEE AND IS FULLY AVAILABLE FOR RENT AS OF FEBRUARY 1,2019!