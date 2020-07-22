Amenities

550 Glade Fern Terrace SE Available 03/01/20 Nearly 3000 SqFt Stunning End-Unit Townhome!!! 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths,2-Car Garage - Nearly 3000 SqFt Stunning End-Unit Townhome! 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. Fully Finished & Improved Walk-Out Level Basement with a Bedroom and Full Bath. Oversized 2-Car Garage with Extra Storage! TREX Deck off Living Room! Beautiful Hardwood Floors Main Level. This Exceptional and Well Maintained End-Unit Townhome is Bright with Walls of Windows and Bump-Outs.Your new home includes an Expansive Gourmet Kitchen with Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, 42" Maple Cabinetry, Breakfast Bar & Breakfast Room. Family Room off Kitchen. Large Living Room with Dining Room Combo. Upper Level features Large Master Bedroom Suite with Walk-In Closet! Master Bath includes a Soaking Jetted Tub, Separate Shower and Double Sinks! Additional Two Bedrooms on Upper Level & Full Bath with Dual Access. The Lower Level is a Fully Finished Walk-Out with a 4th Large Bedroom, Full Bath & Large Recreation Room with Carpet wall-to-wall for comfort. Pet Friendly home ~ Dog(s) only Case-by-Case; No CATS Allowed.You will Love the Open Floor Plan of this expansive Townhome Minutes from Toll Road-267, Rt. 7, Rt. 15, Major Retail, Restaurants, Historic Downtown Leesburg with Vibrant and Exciting Parks, Live Music, and Festive Celebrations. WELCOME HOME!



