Leesburg, VA
550 Glade Fern Terrace SE
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

550 Glade Fern Terrace SE

550 Glade Fern Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

550 Glade Fern Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
garage
550 Glade Fern Terrace SE Available 03/01/20 Nearly 3000 SqFt Stunning End-Unit Townhome!!! 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths,2-Car Garage - Nearly 3000 SqFt Stunning End-Unit Townhome! 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. Fully Finished & Improved Walk-Out Level Basement with a Bedroom and Full Bath. Oversized 2-Car Garage with Extra Storage! TREX Deck off Living Room! Beautiful Hardwood Floors Main Level. This Exceptional and Well Maintained End-Unit Townhome is Bright with Walls of Windows and Bump-Outs.Your new home includes an Expansive Gourmet Kitchen with Granite, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Cooking, 42" Maple Cabinetry, Breakfast Bar & Breakfast Room. Family Room off Kitchen. Large Living Room with Dining Room Combo. Upper Level features Large Master Bedroom Suite with Walk-In Closet! Master Bath includes a Soaking Jetted Tub, Separate Shower and Double Sinks! Additional Two Bedrooms on Upper Level & Full Bath with Dual Access. The Lower Level is a Fully Finished Walk-Out with a 4th Large Bedroom, Full Bath & Large Recreation Room with Carpet wall-to-wall for comfort. Pet Friendly home ~ Dog(s) only Case-by-Case; No CATS Allowed.You will Love the Open Floor Plan of this expansive Townhome Minutes from Toll Road-267, Rt. 7, Rt. 15, Major Retail, Restaurants, Historic Downtown Leesburg with Vibrant and Exciting Parks, Live Music, and Festive Celebrations. WELCOME HOME!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5447106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 Glade Fern Terrace SE have any available units?
550 Glade Fern Terrace SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 550 Glade Fern Terrace SE have?
Some of 550 Glade Fern Terrace SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 Glade Fern Terrace SE currently offering any rent specials?
550 Glade Fern Terrace SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 Glade Fern Terrace SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 550 Glade Fern Terrace SE is pet friendly.
Does 550 Glade Fern Terrace SE offer parking?
Yes, 550 Glade Fern Terrace SE offers parking.
Does 550 Glade Fern Terrace SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 Glade Fern Terrace SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 Glade Fern Terrace SE have a pool?
No, 550 Glade Fern Terrace SE does not have a pool.
Does 550 Glade Fern Terrace SE have accessible units?
No, 550 Glade Fern Terrace SE does not have accessible units.
Does 550 Glade Fern Terrace SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 Glade Fern Terrace SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 550 Glade Fern Terrace SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 550 Glade Fern Terrace SE does not have units with air conditioning.
