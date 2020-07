Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Absolutely stunning townhome in convenient Leesburg location. This huge end-unit has every upgrade imaginable including flooring, cabinets, counters, whole house audio system, and much more. Also features main level office, deck, fenced yard, stone patio, and spacious 2-car garage. Simply the best townhome on the market for rent. Close to Toll Rd, Route 7 and major shopping areas.