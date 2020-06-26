All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE
Last updated June 2 2019 at 6:05 PM

522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE

522 Mcarthur Ter NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

522 Mcarthur Ter NE, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
garage
YOU DON'T OFTEN SEE THIS - nice-sized, well-cared for beautiful home for rent to someone who will appreciate and care for it. Although not needed, you will ENJOY a NEW HOME FEEL with NEW CARPET and NEW PAINT and UPGRADES. You'll have LOTS OF ROOM to live with the OPEN FLOOR PLAN main level and a large deck to enjoy the outdoors and watch children play on the playground directly behind the home. The ENTRY LEVEL features a WALKOUT Family/Recreation Room, half-bath, a COZY FIREPLACE and a large, wall-mounted, flat screen television. You'll also NEED TO CHECK OUT the STORAGE shelves built into the Garage. UPSTAIRS you'll be CAPTIVATED by the Master Bedroom with a VAULTED CEILING and SPOILED by the Master Bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE have any available units?
522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE have?
Some of 522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE offers parking.
Does 522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE have a pool?
No, 522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE have accessible units?
No, 522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America