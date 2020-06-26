522 MCARTHUR TERRACE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground garage

YOU DON'T OFTEN SEE THIS - nice-sized, well-cared for beautiful home for rent to someone who will appreciate and care for it. Although not needed, you will ENJOY a NEW HOME FEEL with NEW CARPET and NEW PAINT and UPGRADES. You'll have LOTS OF ROOM to live with the OPEN FLOOR PLAN main level and a large deck to enjoy the outdoors and watch children play on the playground directly behind the home. The ENTRY LEVEL features a WALKOUT Family/Recreation Room, half-bath, a COZY FIREPLACE and a large, wall-mounted, flat screen television. You'll also NEED TO CHECK OUT the STORAGE shelves built into the Garage. UPSTAIRS you'll be CAPTIVATED by the Master Bedroom with a VAULTED CEILING and SPOILED by the Master Bathroom.