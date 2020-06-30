All apartments in Leesburg
508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE

508 Sunset View Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

508 Sunset View Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Stunning penthouse unit in the gated Stratford Club community. Main level has ideal layout with split bedroom floor-plan and two master suites. Open concept great room features tons of natural light and two story ceiling. The upstairs loft is perfect for an office or additional entertaining space. Outdoor deck has wonderful view of the community pool. Kitchen has upgraded appliances, granite countertops and open sight lines into the great room. Central Leesburg location within minutes of shopping, dining, and commuter routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE have any available units?
508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE have?
Some of 508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE offer parking?
No, 508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE does not offer parking.
Does 508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE have a pool?
Yes, 508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE has a pool.
Does 508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE have accessible units?
No, 508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.

