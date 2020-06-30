508 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Stunning penthouse unit in the gated Stratford Club community. Main level has ideal layout with split bedroom floor-plan and two master suites. Open concept great room features tons of natural light and two story ceiling. The upstairs loft is perfect for an office or additional entertaining space. Outdoor deck has wonderful view of the community pool. Kitchen has upgraded appliances, granite countertops and open sight lines into the great room. Central Leesburg location within minutes of shopping, dining, and commuter routes.