Haseeb Javed and Renter's Warehouse proudly present to you to this charming 3 bed 1.5 bath Townhouse conveniently located near Downtown Leesburg, Route 7, and 267 Toll Road! Leesburg outlet is only a few minutes away! Features washer and dryer, refrigerator, stove, storage unit. Great family oriented community with tot lots and walking trails. Pets considered. Please Text/Call/Email Haseeb Javed at 703.850.7621 for more information or to schedule a viewing!