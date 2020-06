Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Nice find in Exeter! This 3 bedroom townhouse both light filled and in beautiful condition. Eat-in kitchen with s/s appliances, wood floors on main level, nice dining area with chandelier, crown molding, wainscoting, programmable thermostat, deck, patio, shed and garden area. And don't forget about the wonderful Exeter Community Amenities like Pool, Tennis, Trails, Playground and more. No cats please.