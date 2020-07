Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Pride of Ownership shows in this beautiful 3 bed 2 full 2 half bath town home minutes to Leesburg Town Center and commuter routes. Solid hickory floors, upgraded tile, surround sound, tv mounts, Trex deck backing to woods. If you are looking for a rental that feels like home, this one is it.