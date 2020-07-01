337 Caldwell Ter SE

Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Spacious End Unit Townhouse - Property Id: 230038
Beautiful! Almost 3,000 Square Foot, End Unit Townhome! Quiet, sought after street in Kincaid Forest with great location in between Route 7, 267, and 15! The house is bright, high ceilings, two extended sunrooms that lead to a deck and downstairs porch that faces a protected area of the forest. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located to local shops, restaurants and downtown area. This beauty is available May 1st.
