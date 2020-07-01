All apartments in Leesburg
Location

337 Caldwell Terrace SE, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 05/01/20 Spacious End Unit Townhouse - Property Id: 230038

Beautiful! Almost 3,000 Square Foot, End Unit Townhome! Quiet, sought after street in Kincaid Forest with great location in between Route 7, 267, and 15! The house is bright, high ceilings, two extended sunrooms that lead to a deck and downstairs porch that faces a protected area of the forest. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Conveniently located to local shops, restaurants and downtown area. This beauty is available May 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230038
Property Id 230038

(RLNE5651100)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 337 Caldwell Ter SE have any available units?
337 Caldwell Ter SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 337 Caldwell Ter SE have?
Some of 337 Caldwell Ter SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 337 Caldwell Ter SE currently offering any rent specials?
337 Caldwell Ter SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 337 Caldwell Ter SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 337 Caldwell Ter SE is pet friendly.
Does 337 Caldwell Ter SE offer parking?
No, 337 Caldwell Ter SE does not offer parking.
Does 337 Caldwell Ter SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 337 Caldwell Ter SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 337 Caldwell Ter SE have a pool?
No, 337 Caldwell Ter SE does not have a pool.
Does 337 Caldwell Ter SE have accessible units?
No, 337 Caldwell Ter SE does not have accessible units.
Does 337 Caldwell Ter SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 337 Caldwell Ter SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 337 Caldwell Ter SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 337 Caldwell Ter SE does not have units with air conditioning.

