322 WHIPP DRIVE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

First time offered for Lease. A must see Single Family Property on a Corner Lot.- Great opportunity to call this home. Care free Living - professional Lawn Mowing Service is included! 2 Story Foyer*4 Spacious Bedrooms on Upper Level*Kit with Island and Table Space with New appliances*Formal LR & DR*Large FR off Kitchen Gas Fireplace*Large Master Suite w/ Vaulted Ceilings & Lux Bath*Finished lower level w/ Rec Room, Den/sleeping area & Full Bath*2 Car Garage*Community Offers Pool/Tennis/Trails/Lake. Fresh paint and carpet. More photos to come, packing is in progress. Carefree deck on the back with double staircase. Professionally managed property. Call today to make this happen!