Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:18 AM

322 WHIPP DRIVE SE

322 Whipp Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

322 Whipp Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
First time offered for Lease. A must see Single Family Property on a Corner Lot.- Great opportunity to call this home. Care free Living - professional Lawn Mowing Service is included! 2 Story Foyer*4 Spacious Bedrooms on Upper Level*Kit with Island and Table Space with New appliances*Formal LR & DR*Large FR off Kitchen Gas Fireplace*Large Master Suite w/ Vaulted Ceilings & Lux Bath*Finished lower level w/ Rec Room, Den/sleeping area & Full Bath*2 Car Garage*Community Offers Pool/Tennis/Trails/Lake. Fresh paint and carpet. More photos to come, packing is in progress. Carefree deck on the back with double staircase. Professionally managed property. Call today to make this happen!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 322 WHIPP DRIVE SE have any available units?
322 WHIPP DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 322 WHIPP DRIVE SE have?
Some of 322 WHIPP DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 322 WHIPP DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
322 WHIPP DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 322 WHIPP DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 322 WHIPP DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 322 WHIPP DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 322 WHIPP DRIVE SE offers parking.
Does 322 WHIPP DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 322 WHIPP DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 322 WHIPP DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 322 WHIPP DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 322 WHIPP DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 322 WHIPP DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 322 WHIPP DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 322 WHIPP DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 322 WHIPP DRIVE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 322 WHIPP DRIVE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
