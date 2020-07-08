312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Lovely luxury town home with two car garage! Cherry Hardwood floors are found in the foyer, stairs, halls, formal living and dining rooms, and first floor bedroom or den. The living room has a gas fireplace and extensive moldings. The kitchen is light and bright with stainless appliances, a big island with plenty of storage in the cherry cabinets, granite counters and tile backsplash. There are ceramic floors in the kitchen and breakfast room. The deck or balcony is located off the kitchen as well. The Master bedroom and bath are a delight with a walk in closet, soaking tub and tray ceilings. Two more upstairs bedrooms share the full hall bath. Community pool too! Cleaning and carpet fee non-returnable. Online application. Click here to apply online: https://secure.ntnonline.com/securelease/applicantdetails.cfm?propcode=DC2489312%2D2020&unit=15267