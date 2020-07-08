All apartments in Leesburg
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE

312 Pink Azalea Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

312 Pink Azalea Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Lovely luxury town home with two car garage! Cherry Hardwood floors are found in the foyer, stairs, halls, formal living and dining rooms, and first floor bedroom or den. The living room has a gas fireplace and extensive moldings. The kitchen is light and bright with stainless appliances, a big island with plenty of storage in the cherry cabinets, granite counters and tile backsplash. There are ceramic floors in the kitchen and breakfast room. The deck or balcony is located off the kitchen as well. The Master bedroom and bath are a delight with a walk in closet, soaking tub and tray ceilings. Two more upstairs bedrooms share the full hall bath. Community pool too! Cleaning and carpet fee non-returnable. Online application. Click here to apply online: https://secure.ntnonline.com/securelease/applicantdetails.cfm?propcode=DC2489312%2D2020&unit=15267

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE have any available units?
312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE have?
Some of 312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE is pet friendly.
Does 312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE offer parking?
Yes, 312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE offers parking.
Does 312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE have a pool?
Yes, 312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE has a pool.
Does 312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE have accessible units?
No, 312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 PINK AZALEA TERRACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.

