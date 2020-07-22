307 BELMONT PLACE SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Custom built, Bernard Carlton home, situated on a cul de sac, walking distance to the W&OD and Historic Downtown Leesburg. Lovingly updated and maintained. 1900 sq ft of living and entertaining space with a fenced back yard and evergreen trees for privacy. Propane fired gas logs in the fireplace and ample built-in bookshelves await the display of your cherished possessions. Plantation shutters and custom blinds and shades on all of the windows. Outside there are two flagstone patios for entertaining and a large, level yard. The one-car garage is a great space for storage or a car:)Schools are close by as is shopping. Living within walking distance of downtown will make joining in on the parades and pub crawls a breeze!