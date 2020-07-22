All apartments in Leesburg
307 BELMONT PLACE SW
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

307 BELMONT PLACE SW

307 Belmont Place Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

307 Belmont Place Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175
Prospect Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Custom built, Bernard Carlton home, situated on a cul de sac, walking distance to the W&OD and Historic Downtown Leesburg. Lovingly updated and maintained. 1900 sq ft of living and entertaining space with a fenced back yard and evergreen trees for privacy. Propane fired gas logs in the fireplace and ample built-in bookshelves await the display of your cherished possessions. Plantation shutters and custom blinds and shades on all of the windows. Outside there are two flagstone patios for entertaining and a large, level yard. The one-car garage is a great space for storage or a car:)Schools are close by as is shopping. Living within walking distance of downtown will make joining in on the parades and pub crawls a breeze!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 BELMONT PLACE SW have any available units?
307 BELMONT PLACE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 307 BELMONT PLACE SW have?
Some of 307 BELMONT PLACE SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 BELMONT PLACE SW currently offering any rent specials?
307 BELMONT PLACE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 BELMONT PLACE SW pet-friendly?
No, 307 BELMONT PLACE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 307 BELMONT PLACE SW offer parking?
Yes, 307 BELMONT PLACE SW offers parking.
Does 307 BELMONT PLACE SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 BELMONT PLACE SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 BELMONT PLACE SW have a pool?
No, 307 BELMONT PLACE SW does not have a pool.
Does 307 BELMONT PLACE SW have accessible units?
No, 307 BELMONT PLACE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 307 BELMONT PLACE SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 BELMONT PLACE SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 BELMONT PLACE SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 BELMONT PLACE SW does not have units with air conditioning.
