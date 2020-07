Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

2 bedroom 2 full bath 2 level TH walking distance to downtown Leesburg. This home has a sunny tiled Florida room addition, and fenced in yard. NVAR Rental Application, A non-refundable processing fee of $45 per adult in certified funds payable to Samson Propertes. Tenant must have rental insurance. Owner to install new dishwasher and new storm door. In order to use the parking lots tenant must obtain a sticker from the Virginia Knolls Community Association.