All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 220 Natural Ter. SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
220 Natural Ter. SW
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

220 Natural Ter. SW

220 Natural Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

220 Natural Terrace, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
220 Natural Ter. SW Available 08/04/20 3BR, 3.5BA, 2car garage Townhome - Minutes to Old Town Leesburg - 3BR, 3.5BA 2 car garage w/ deck off the kitchen. Kitchen includes SS appl, granite counters, tile floor. Hardwood floors in foyer, kitchen, living & dining rooms! Attached master bath with granite counters, separate shower and soaking tub. Fully finished basement.Just minutes from town of Leesburg.

*AVAILABLE 8.4.2020*TENANT NOT ALLOWING SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME*VIRTUAL TOURS ONLY*VIRTUAL TOUR TO BE UPLOADED BY 6.1.2020*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213

(RLNE4740878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Natural Ter. SW have any available units?
220 Natural Ter. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 220 Natural Ter. SW have?
Some of 220 Natural Ter. SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Natural Ter. SW currently offering any rent specials?
220 Natural Ter. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Natural Ter. SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Natural Ter. SW is pet friendly.
Does 220 Natural Ter. SW offer parking?
Yes, 220 Natural Ter. SW offers parking.
Does 220 Natural Ter. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Natural Ter. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Natural Ter. SW have a pool?
No, 220 Natural Ter. SW does not have a pool.
Does 220 Natural Ter. SW have accessible units?
No, 220 Natural Ter. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Natural Ter. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Natural Ter. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Natural Ter. SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Natural Ter. SW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with BalconyLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America