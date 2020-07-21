218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

**Immediately Available!** Three Finished Level Townhome with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full - 2 Half Baths. Very Spacious Interior. Separate Living and Dining Areas. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Table Space and Island. Bedrooms with Volume Ceilings. Master Suite with Walk-in Closet. Master Bath with Double Bowl Vanity, Separate Shower and Tub. Lower Level is complete with Recreation Room and Half Bath. Front Load Washer and Dryer in Unit. Large Deck off Kitchen Area. Fully Fenced Rear Yard with Patio. Parking includes 1 Car Garage, Driveway and Neighborhood Guest Parking. Perfect Location to Experience Everything Downtown Leesburg Has to Offer. You Can Walk to Leesburg~s First Friday Celebrations, Taste of Leesburg, the Halloween, Christmas, and 4th of July Parades. Not to Mention All the Fabulous Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Breweries, and Bars That You Can Leisurely Stroll to Without Worrying about Parking, Grabbing an Uber, or Who Will Be the DD. You Can Even Catch a Show at the Tally Ho! In Addition You are Within Walking Distance of 3 Parks, Rust Library, Loudoun Museum, Inova Hospital, Leesburg Farmers Market, Safeway and the Ida Lee Rec Center. Pets Case by Case. An Absolute Must See!