Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:24 PM

218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW

218 Town Branch Terrace Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

218 Town Branch Terrace Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
**Immediately Available!** Three Finished Level Townhome with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full - 2 Half Baths. Very Spacious Interior. Separate Living and Dining Areas. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Table Space and Island. Bedrooms with Volume Ceilings. Master Suite with Walk-in Closet. Master Bath with Double Bowl Vanity, Separate Shower and Tub. Lower Level is complete with Recreation Room and Half Bath. Front Load Washer and Dryer in Unit. Large Deck off Kitchen Area. Fully Fenced Rear Yard with Patio. Parking includes 1 Car Garage, Driveway and Neighborhood Guest Parking. Perfect Location to Experience Everything Downtown Leesburg Has to Offer. You Can Walk to Leesburg~s First Friday Celebrations, Taste of Leesburg, the Halloween, Christmas, and 4th of July Parades. Not to Mention All the Fabulous Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Breweries, and Bars That You Can Leisurely Stroll to Without Worrying about Parking, Grabbing an Uber, or Who Will Be the DD. You Can Even Catch a Show at the Tally Ho! In Addition You are Within Walking Distance of 3 Parks, Rust Library, Loudoun Museum, Inova Hospital, Leesburg Farmers Market, Safeway and the Ida Lee Rec Center. Pets Case by Case. An Absolute Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW have any available units?
218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW have?
Some of 218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW currently offering any rent specials?
218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW is pet friendly.
Does 218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW offer parking?
Yes, 218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW offers parking.
Does 218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW have a pool?
No, 218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW does not have a pool.
Does 218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW have accessible units?
No, 218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 TOWN BRANCH TERRACE SW does not have units with air conditioning.
