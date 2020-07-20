217 ROYAL ST SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Fantastic opportunity to live in downtown Leesburg with walking distance to dining and shopping. This adorable home includes updates performed in 2013 with new kitchen and bathrooms. Applicants should only apply if their credit score is 700 or above. Will consider dogs (no cats) on a case by case basis. Currently occupied by tenants but available for occupancy on 6/1/2019.Owner/Agent.