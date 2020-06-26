216 WIRT STREET NW

Amenities

Enjoy living in beautiful downtown Leesburg! Just down the street from delicious restaurants/cafes and amazing shops! You~ll love being a part of this historic district and then going back to relax and appreciate the history of your restored 1860 home. The fenced in yard is amazing and feels very private. Enjoy the afternoon sun on the wrap around deck. There is a driveway as well as plentiful street parking. There~s plenty of room in this home with over 2500 sq. ft. of space! The master suite is conveniently located on the lower level with it~s own private master bath. The living room is warmed by a cozy wood burning stove. There~s an additional study and a separate den that you can spread out in. The beautifully updated kitchen has a breakfast bar that opens up into the dining room. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This leads out to a delightful sunroom and an enclosed porch. The home also boasts 2 staircases and hardwood floors throughout!Pets welcomed on a case by case basis. Pictures are of the home when it was empty. Available as of March 1st.