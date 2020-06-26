Enjoy living in beautiful downtown Leesburg! Just down the street from delicious restaurants/cafes and amazing shops! You~ll love being a part of this historic district and then going back to relax and appreciate the history of your restored 1860 home. The fenced in yard is amazing and feels very private. Enjoy the afternoon sun on the wrap around deck. There is a driveway as well as plentiful street parking. There~s plenty of room in this home with over 2500 sq. ft. of space! The master suite is conveniently located on the lower level with it~s own private master bath. The living room is warmed by a cozy wood burning stove. There~s an additional study and a separate den that you can spread out in. The beautifully updated kitchen has a breakfast bar that opens up into the dining room. The kitchen boasts granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. This leads out to a delightful sunroom and an enclosed porch. The home also boasts 2 staircases and hardwood floors throughout!Pets welcomed on a case by case basis. Pictures are of the home when it was empty. Available as of March 1st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 216 WIRT STREET NW have any available units?
216 WIRT STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 216 WIRT STREET NW have?
Some of 216 WIRT STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 WIRT STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
216 WIRT STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 WIRT STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 WIRT STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 216 WIRT STREET NW offer parking?
No, 216 WIRT STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 216 WIRT STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 WIRT STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 WIRT STREET NW have a pool?
No, 216 WIRT STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 216 WIRT STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 216 WIRT STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 216 WIRT STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 WIRT STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 WIRT STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 216 WIRT STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.