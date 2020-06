Amenities

Jon Bass and Renter's Warehouse present to you a beautiful 3-level townhome minutes from the Leesburg Outlet mall. The property was recently renovated with a finished basement, spacious kitchen, front porch, back patio, and so much more! The unit is seconds from Leesburg Plaza, Walmart, Costco, and many other shops and restaurants! The backyard is private and fully fenced in. Property is move in ready. Call or text Jon at 703-349-9919 for a private showing.