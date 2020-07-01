206 NW WILSON AVE NW

Amenities

LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! Fantastic single family home in downtown Leesburg! Freshly painted, renovated from top to bottom and ready for immediate move in. Hardwood floors on main level with brand new carpeting on stairs & upper level. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with beautifully painted gray cabinets, granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances including a hood over range and new light fixtures. Updated bathrooms with new counters, faucets and lighting. Tons of storage in basement. Huge, long fenced in back yard on a nice quiet street within walking distance to all of the town's shops and restaurants.