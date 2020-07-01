All apartments in Leesburg
206 NW WILSON AVE NW
206 NW WILSON AVE NW

206 Wilson Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

206 Wilson Ave NW, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
LOCATION,LOCATION,LOCATION! Fantastic single family home in downtown Leesburg! Freshly painted, renovated from top to bottom and ready for immediate move in. Hardwood floors on main level with brand new carpeting on stairs & upper level. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with beautifully painted gray cabinets, granite counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances including a hood over range and new light fixtures. Updated bathrooms with new counters, faucets and lighting. Tons of storage in basement. Huge, long fenced in back yard on a nice quiet street within walking distance to all of the town's shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

