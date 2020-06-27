1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground garage

Well loved town home in convenient community of River Pointe! 5 year old town home with 2 car, front load garage. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and spacious dining/living room. Relaxing Trex deck off kitchen with views of mature trees. Family room with gas fireplace. Large master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet. Walk-out, fully finished basement with 4th bedroom and full bath. Lot faces common area and tot lot. Easy access to all commuter routes!