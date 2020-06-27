All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:04 AM

1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE

1722 Moultrie Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1722 Moultrie Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Well loved town home in convenient community of River Pointe! 5 year old town home with 2 car, front load garage. Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and spacious dining/living room. Relaxing Trex deck off kitchen with views of mature trees. Family room with gas fireplace. Large master bedroom with spacious walk-in closet. Walk-out, fully finished basement with 4th bedroom and full bath. Lot faces common area and tot lot. Easy access to all commuter routes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE have any available units?
1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE have?
Some of 1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE offers parking.
Does 1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE have a pool?
No, 1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE have accessible units?
No, 1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 MOULTRIE TERRACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
