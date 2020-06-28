All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 162 CONNERY TERRACE SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
162 CONNERY TERRACE SW
Last updated September 7 2019 at 7:10 AM

162 CONNERY TERRACE SW

162 Connery Terrace Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

162 Connery Terrace Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is the one!! Open floorplan with light paint colors, updated throughout! Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, gray lower and white upper cabinets. Master bedroom boasts vaulted ceilings, 4th floor loft with gas fireplace, bath has dual sinks and walk in closet... a true master suite. Backyard oasis is a dream come true! Backs to trees with spacious deck for plenty of outdoor entertaining. Entry level has rec room and half bath with door leading to the fully fenced back yard. First time offered for rent, this home is pristine!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 CONNERY TERRACE SW have any available units?
162 CONNERY TERRACE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 162 CONNERY TERRACE SW have?
Some of 162 CONNERY TERRACE SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 CONNERY TERRACE SW currently offering any rent specials?
162 CONNERY TERRACE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 CONNERY TERRACE SW pet-friendly?
No, 162 CONNERY TERRACE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 162 CONNERY TERRACE SW offer parking?
No, 162 CONNERY TERRACE SW does not offer parking.
Does 162 CONNERY TERRACE SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 162 CONNERY TERRACE SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 CONNERY TERRACE SW have a pool?
No, 162 CONNERY TERRACE SW does not have a pool.
Does 162 CONNERY TERRACE SW have accessible units?
No, 162 CONNERY TERRACE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 162 CONNERY TERRACE SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 162 CONNERY TERRACE SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 162 CONNERY TERRACE SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 CONNERY TERRACE SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America