Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking ceiling fan ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Lovely single family home located conveniently walking distance to the downtown Leesburg Historic District. This home has nice updates and features a large back yard and a separate heated and cooled storage shed. It's ready for immediate occupancy. The home will be painted prior to the new tenant's move in! For rental application instructions, please see Documents or contact Jessica at Jessica@RentCREM.com