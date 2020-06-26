Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

139 GOVERNORS DRIVE SW Available 07/15/19 Updated 4BR home in town of Leesburg! - TRANQUIL & SERENE BACKYARD IS A MUST SEE*4BR, 2.5BA 2-car garage home in Town of Leesburg*Lg Room Sizes*Updated Kitchen w/Granite Countertops*Breakfast Nook w/Bay Window*Family Rm w/Brick Wood-Burning Fireplace w/mantle*Sliding glass doors lead to Patio & Gorgeous Landscaped/Fenced Backyard w/Peaceful Waterfall & Tiered Gardens! Elevated lot w/views & privacy*2 Car Garage w/Optional Uses-Cars or Activity Area*Close to Greenway/Shops/Golf-MORE! Lawncare included in rent!



AVAILABLE 7.15.19



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Brian Chevalier for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935



