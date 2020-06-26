All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

139 GOVERNORS DRIVE SW

139 Governors Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

139 Governors Drive Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175
Leesburg Country Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
139 GOVERNORS DRIVE SW Available 07/15/19 Updated 4BR home in town of Leesburg! - TRANQUIL & SERENE BACKYARD IS A MUST SEE*4BR, 2.5BA 2-car garage home in Town of Leesburg*Lg Room Sizes*Updated Kitchen w/Granite Countertops*Breakfast Nook w/Bay Window*Family Rm w/Brick Wood-Burning Fireplace w/mantle*Sliding glass doors lead to Patio & Gorgeous Landscaped/Fenced Backyard w/Peaceful Waterfall & Tiered Gardens! Elevated lot w/views & privacy*2 Car Garage w/Optional Uses-Cars or Activity Area*Close to Greenway/Shops/Golf-MORE! Lawncare included in rent!

AVAILABLE 7.15.19

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Brian Chevalier for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*BrianC@chamberstheory.com or call 703.930.3935

(RLNE4881164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

