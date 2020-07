Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym media room

Must see! Move in to this like new, gorgeous 3 BR townhouse style and you will love both the home and the location. Walk to the Village at Leesburg, featuring Wegmans, shops, restaurants, movie theater, gym, bowling and more! Save money on utilities, as water is included in the rent. Upgrades throughout, beautiful light fixtures, HW floors, custom blinds throughout and much more. Come and see it for yourself!