Leesburg, VA
121 PADDINGTON WAY NE
Last updated June 30 2019 at 2:07 AM

121 PADDINGTON WAY NE

121 Paddington Way Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

121 Paddington Way Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
range
A bright home with lots of space to live life in! Granite kitchen with island and gas stove for cooking up memories. Breakfast area opens to gorgeous deck looking out on common area. Giant basement for play and entertaining! Bright and airy Master. New tile in Master bath and upgraded fixtures. Hall full bath also has new tile both in the floor and in the tub/shower. Large fenced in backyard bricked in for easy maintenance and great to play in. 2 assigned spaces right in front of the front door. New paint throughout. A great place to live! Apply online. No pets, no smoking or vaping allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 PADDINGTON WAY NE have any available units?
121 PADDINGTON WAY NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 121 PADDINGTON WAY NE have?
Some of 121 PADDINGTON WAY NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 PADDINGTON WAY NE currently offering any rent specials?
121 PADDINGTON WAY NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 PADDINGTON WAY NE pet-friendly?
No, 121 PADDINGTON WAY NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 121 PADDINGTON WAY NE offer parking?
No, 121 PADDINGTON WAY NE does not offer parking.
Does 121 PADDINGTON WAY NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 PADDINGTON WAY NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 PADDINGTON WAY NE have a pool?
No, 121 PADDINGTON WAY NE does not have a pool.
Does 121 PADDINGTON WAY NE have accessible units?
No, 121 PADDINGTON WAY NE does not have accessible units.
Does 121 PADDINGTON WAY NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 PADDINGTON WAY NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 PADDINGTON WAY NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 PADDINGTON WAY NE does not have units with air conditioning.
