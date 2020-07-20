121 PADDINGTON WAY NE

Amenities

A bright home with lots of space to live life in! Granite kitchen with island and gas stove for cooking up memories. Breakfast area opens to gorgeous deck looking out on common area. Giant basement for play and entertaining! Bright and airy Master. New tile in Master bath and upgraded fixtures. Hall full bath also has new tile both in the floor and in the tub/shower. Large fenced in backyard bricked in for easy maintenance and great to play in. 2 assigned spaces right in front of the front door. New paint throughout. A great place to live! Apply online. No pets, no smoking or vaping allowed