Last updated February 18 2020 at 12:49 PM

120-8 Washington St NE B9

120-8 Washington St NE · No Longer Available
Location

120-8 Washington St NE, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
120-8 Washington St NE B9 Available 02/24/20 Leesburg 1 Bedroom Top Floor Condo - Nice one bedroom condo has been updated and has wall-to-wall carpet, gas stove, refrigerator, disposal, central heat and air and tile bath. The condo amenities include extra storage in building and laundry room on first floor. Tenant pays electric. Rent includes condo fee, water, sewer and gas fees. Property available for occupancy 2 weeks from lease signing.

Applications can be filled out online at www.browncarrera.com
or from your I-Phone or I-Pad - Just download from I Tunes BCRGO

Brown-Carrera Realty LLC
110 E Market St Suite 100
Leesburg VA 20176
703-777-0007
ask@browncarrera.net

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5073784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120-8 Washington St NE B9 have any available units?
120-8 Washington St NE B9 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 120-8 Washington St NE B9 have?
Some of 120-8 Washington St NE B9's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120-8 Washington St NE B9 currently offering any rent specials?
120-8 Washington St NE B9 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120-8 Washington St NE B9 pet-friendly?
Yes, 120-8 Washington St NE B9 is pet friendly.
Does 120-8 Washington St NE B9 offer parking?
Yes, 120-8 Washington St NE B9 offers parking.
Does 120-8 Washington St NE B9 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120-8 Washington St NE B9 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120-8 Washington St NE B9 have a pool?
No, 120-8 Washington St NE B9 does not have a pool.
Does 120-8 Washington St NE B9 have accessible units?
No, 120-8 Washington St NE B9 does not have accessible units.
Does 120-8 Washington St NE B9 have units with dishwashers?
No, 120-8 Washington St NE B9 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120-8 Washington St NE B9 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120-8 Washington St NE B9 has units with air conditioning.

