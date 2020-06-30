Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking

120-8 Washington St NE B9 Available 02/24/20 Leesburg 1 Bedroom Top Floor Condo - Nice one bedroom condo has been updated and has wall-to-wall carpet, gas stove, refrigerator, disposal, central heat and air and tile bath. The condo amenities include extra storage in building and laundry room on first floor. Tenant pays electric. Rent includes condo fee, water, sewer and gas fees. Property available for occupancy 2 weeks from lease signing.



Applications can be filled out online at www.browncarrera.com

or from your I-Phone or I-Pad - Just download from I Tunes BCRGO



Brown-Carrera Realty LLC

110 E Market St Suite 100

Leesburg VA 20176

703-777-0007

ask@browncarrera.net



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5073784)