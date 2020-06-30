Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning internet access carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access pet friendly

120-6 Washington St NE B6 Available 02/07/20 Nice 1 Bedroom Condo in Leesburg - Wonderful 1 Bedroom Condo located in Cavalier Arms Condominiums, just off Edwards Ferry Rd and tucked back in among houses. New carpet and painted interior just one year ago, newer HVAC system as well. Painted kitchen cabinets, nice light fixtures and blinds on all windows. Tenant pays electric, phone, TV and internet. Rent includes gas and water and condo fee. This one will go quick. Condo Association will not allow a pet over 15 lbs. Landlord will not consider any cat or smoker (inside or out) please.



Apply on-line at www.browncarrera.com or by I-Phone or I-Pad app on BCRGO



Brown-Carrera Realty LLC

110 E Market St. Suite 100

Leesburg VA 20176

703-777-0007

info@browncarrera.net



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3967431)