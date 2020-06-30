All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated December 31 2019 at 8:03 AM

120-6 Washington St NE B6

120-6 Washington St NE · No Longer Available
Location

120-6 Washington St NE, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
pet friendly
120-6 Washington St NE B6 Available 02/07/20 Nice 1 Bedroom Condo in Leesburg - Wonderful 1 Bedroom Condo located in Cavalier Arms Condominiums, just off Edwards Ferry Rd and tucked back in among houses. New carpet and painted interior just one year ago, newer HVAC system as well. Painted kitchen cabinets, nice light fixtures and blinds on all windows. Tenant pays electric, phone, TV and internet. Rent includes gas and water and condo fee. This one will go quick. Condo Association will not allow a pet over 15 lbs. Landlord will not consider any cat or smoker (inside or out) please.

Apply on-line at www.browncarrera.com or by I-Phone or I-Pad app on BCRGO

Brown-Carrera Realty LLC
110 E Market St. Suite 100
Leesburg VA 20176
703-777-0007
info@browncarrera.net

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3967431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120-6 Washington St NE B6 have any available units?
120-6 Washington St NE B6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 120-6 Washington St NE B6 have?
Some of 120-6 Washington St NE B6's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120-6 Washington St NE B6 currently offering any rent specials?
120-6 Washington St NE B6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120-6 Washington St NE B6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 120-6 Washington St NE B6 is pet friendly.
Does 120-6 Washington St NE B6 offer parking?
Yes, 120-6 Washington St NE B6 offers parking.
Does 120-6 Washington St NE B6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120-6 Washington St NE B6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120-6 Washington St NE B6 have a pool?
No, 120-6 Washington St NE B6 does not have a pool.
Does 120-6 Washington St NE B6 have accessible units?
No, 120-6 Washington St NE B6 does not have accessible units.
Does 120-6 Washington St NE B6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 120-6 Washington St NE B6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120-6 Washington St NE B6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120-6 Washington St NE B6 has units with air conditioning.

