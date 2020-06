1129 HUNTMASTER TERRACE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry pool tennis court

SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH SECOND FLOOR CONDO IN POPULAR & CONVENIENT FOX CHASE! NEW CARPET THROUGHOUT, NEWER WINDOWS, 4 CEILING FANS. LARGE BEDROOMS WITH CUSTOMIZED CLOSETS, SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM WITH FULL SIZE WASHER & DRYER WITH CABINETS ABOVE FOR STORAGE. PEACEFUL LOCATION ACROSS FROM OPEN SPACE & COMMUNITY POOL, BASKETBALL & TENNIS COURTS MAKES THIS COMMUNITY DESIRABLE ALONG WITH THE CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SHOPPING & DOWNTOWN LEESBURG. PETS TO BE CONSIDERED ON A CASE-BY-BASIS WITH EXTRA DEPOSIT. WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED IN THE MONTHLY RENTAL.