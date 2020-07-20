All apartments in Leesburg
112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE
Last updated June 14 2019 at 2:15 AM

112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE

112 Prosperity Ave SE · No Longer Available
Location

112 Prosperity Ave SE, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Lovely light filled 2 bedroom condo in excellent Leesburg location! Foyer ushers you into the large living room with built-ins, crown molding and hardwood floors! Enjoy your morning coffee in the sunroom overlooking common area! The kitchen w/hardwood flooring has a breakfast bar, opening to the living room and adjoining dining area w/chair rail making entertaining a breeze! The spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet and bath access. Washer and dryer in unit. Water, sewer, trash included in rent. Assigned parking with overflow spaces. Great community amenities, pool, tennis, tot lots! Community borders W&OD trail. Minutes to shopping, dining and Historic Leesburg. Don't miss this well maintained condo in a fantastic location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have any available units?
112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have?
Some of 112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE currently offering any rent specials?
112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE pet-friendly?
No, 112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE offer parking?
Yes, 112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE offers parking.
Does 112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have a pool?
Yes, 112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE has a pool.
Does 112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have accessible units?
No, 112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
