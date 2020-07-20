112 PROSPERITY AVENUE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool tennis court

Lovely light filled 2 bedroom condo in excellent Leesburg location! Foyer ushers you into the large living room with built-ins, crown molding and hardwood floors! Enjoy your morning coffee in the sunroom overlooking common area! The kitchen w/hardwood flooring has a breakfast bar, opening to the living room and adjoining dining area w/chair rail making entertaining a breeze! The spacious master bedroom has a walk in closet and bath access. Washer and dryer in unit. Water, sewer, trash included in rent. Assigned parking with overflow spaces. Great community amenities, pool, tennis, tot lots! Community borders W&OD trail. Minutes to shopping, dining and Historic Leesburg. Don't miss this well maintained condo in a fantastic location!