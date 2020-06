Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

*Newer Carpet, Newer Flooring, Newer Paint* through-out this 2 BR/2 Bath Condo w/ patio door walkout. Kitchen remodeled and w/ newer dishwasher & microwave. Master BR w/ two closets, one walk-in. Built-ins in living room. Many updates through-out! Great location near Downtown Leesburg, Leesburg Outlet Malls, right near stores & restaurants! One assigned parking but plenty of visitor spots. Agent is owner.