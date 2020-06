Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets fireplace

Perfect, gorgeous end unit townhome in history down town Leesburg. Walk to all fun town events and access to bike trail. Large home with wood floors on main level, beautiful kitchen with island and access to large rear deck. Nice master suite with walk in closet and full bath that offers double sinks, separate shower and soaking tub. Finished lower level with gas fireplace, bath & walk out level to fenced rear yard and patio. What a great property.