102 MORVEN PARK ROAD SW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace ice maker

Fantastic short term or long term rental in downtown Leesburg. Owner is offering a fantastic first floor master suite with sitting room and kitchen . Washer Dryer on main floor as well. Possibility of additional rooms on a case by case merit. This is a beautiful home for the Professional or a relocation that needs a short term place to stay. The property will be listed as an air BNB as well