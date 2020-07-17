102 MORVEN PARK ROAD SW

102 Morven Park Road Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
Fantastic short term or long term rental in downtown Leesburg. Owner is offering a fantastic first floor master suite with sitting room and kitchen . Washer Dryer on main floor as well. Possibility of additional rooms on a case by case merit. This is a beautiful home for the Professional or a relocation that needs a short term place to stay. The property will be listed as an air BNB as well
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
