Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

102 Fairview St. NW Available 08/03/20 Charming 2BR, 1BA bungalow in great Downtown Leesburg Location! - Great Downtown Leesburg Location! Charming 2BR, 1BA bungalow on a nice quiet street within walking distance to all of the town's shops and restaurants*Gleaming hardwood floors throughout*White Kitchen with unique orange counters to add character to the home! Ceiling fans throughout help keep the cooling costs down in NOVA's hot summer months! Enjoy deck & EXPANSIVE backyard! Unique location that won't last long! Will have better photos upon tenant vacating*



*AVAILABLE 8.3.20*



*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.

*Please contact Marci Huber for details on viewing & applying for this home.

*MHuber@ChambersTheory.com or call 803.920.0213



(RLNE5828688)