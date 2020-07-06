All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 1019 Smartts Lane N.E..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
1019 Smartts Lane N.E.
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1019 Smartts Lane N.E.

1019 Smartts Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1019 Smartts Lane Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
1019 Smartts Lane N.E. Available 06/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half baths in Potomac Crossing! - 3 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths in this interior unit. Cozy fireplace in the Rec room, 1st floor family room, formal living and dining rooms, economical gas heat and water heater. Hardwood floors, wall to wall carpet and plenty of storage space in the basement. Big country kitchen with center island. Washer and dryer included. Great lot backs to common area which looks out on mature landscaping and trees. Neighborhood has lots of amenities and access to community pool. Close to schools, shops and restaurants of downtown historic Leesburg and Ida Lee recreation center.
NO smoking. A small pet will be considered on a case by case basis.
LB Application & LB Lease required.

(RLNE3196573)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Smartts Lane N.E. have any available units?
1019 Smartts Lane N.E. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 1019 Smartts Lane N.E. have?
Some of 1019 Smartts Lane N.E.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1019 Smartts Lane N.E. currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Smartts Lane N.E. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Smartts Lane N.E. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1019 Smartts Lane N.E. is pet friendly.
Does 1019 Smartts Lane N.E. offer parking?
No, 1019 Smartts Lane N.E. does not offer parking.
Does 1019 Smartts Lane N.E. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1019 Smartts Lane N.E. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Smartts Lane N.E. have a pool?
Yes, 1019 Smartts Lane N.E. has a pool.
Does 1019 Smartts Lane N.E. have accessible units?
No, 1019 Smartts Lane N.E. does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Smartts Lane N.E. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 Smartts Lane N.E. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 Smartts Lane N.E. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 Smartts Lane N.E. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America