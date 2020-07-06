Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly pool fireplace carpet

1019 Smartts Lane N.E. Available 06/01/20 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half baths in Potomac Crossing! - 3 bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, 2 full baths, and 2 half baths in this interior unit. Cozy fireplace in the Rec room, 1st floor family room, formal living and dining rooms, economical gas heat and water heater. Hardwood floors, wall to wall carpet and plenty of storage space in the basement. Big country kitchen with center island. Washer and dryer included. Great lot backs to common area which looks out on mature landscaping and trees. Neighborhood has lots of amenities and access to community pool. Close to schools, shops and restaurants of downtown historic Leesburg and Ida Lee recreation center.

NO smoking. A small pet will be considered on a case by case basis.

LB Application & LB Lease required.



(RLNE3196573)