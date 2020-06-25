All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW
Last updated May 19 2020 at 1:12 AM

10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW

10 Memorial Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10 Memorial Drive Northwest, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible opportunity to rent this gorgeous home located in Leesburg's Historic district with a convenient and quick walk to downtown Leesburg's shops, restaurants and cafes. Close to schools, hospital, Leesburg parks, W&OD walking/biking trail, commuter routes and more. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Kitchen and Breakfast Room with updated stainless steel appliances. Cozy gas fireplace in the Family Room. Charming patio is the perfect space for quiet retreat. Minimum 12 month lease but will look at longer lease terms. Pets on case by case basis with pet deposit. NVAR application and online application with TransUnion My Smart Move. Application fee is paid online with TransUnion My Smart Move.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW have any available units?
10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW have?
Some of 10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW currently offering any rent specials?
10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW is pet friendly.
Does 10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW offer parking?
No, 10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW does not offer parking.
Does 10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW have a pool?
No, 10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW does not have a pool.
Does 10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW have accessible units?
No, 10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America