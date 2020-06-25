10 MEMORIAL DRIVE NW

Amenities

Incredible opportunity to rent this gorgeous home located in Leesburg's Historic district with a convenient and quick walk to downtown Leesburg's shops, restaurants and cafes. Close to schools, hospital, Leesburg parks, W&OD walking/biking trail, commuter routes and more. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Kitchen and Breakfast Room with updated stainless steel appliances. Cozy gas fireplace in the Family Room. Charming patio is the perfect space for quiet retreat. Minimum 12 month lease but will look at longer lease terms. Pets on case by case basis with pet deposit. NVAR application and online application with TransUnion My Smart Move. Application fee is paid online with TransUnion My Smart Move.