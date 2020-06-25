4450 WEEJUN LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage media room tennis court

Recently built, single family luxury home. Ryan Homes-Hayworth model. May's Quarter subdivision. Located 20 miles south of DC., approx. 6.5 miles to I-95 & multiple commuter lots and slug lines and 10 minutes to 2 VRE stations. Conveniently situated between Ft. Belvoir & Quantico Marine Corps Base. Large variety of shopping centers near by; Potomac Mills, Stonebridge Town Center and many more. 2 car garage, study room, open plan gourmet kitchen w/stainless steal appl., granite counter-tops, 42" cabinets, hardwood floors, oak stairs. 4 bdr in upper level with full baths & walk-in closets. Soaking tub in master bedroom, double doors, dual vanity and walk-in closets. Media room, finished basement, with an in-law/aupair suite with full bath. Lots of storage space. HOA access to; Pool, gym, tennis courts, etc. You must come and see!