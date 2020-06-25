All apartments in Lake Ridge
Lake Ridge, VA
4450 WEEJUN LOOP
4450 WEEJUN LOOP

4450 Weejun Loop · No Longer Available
Lake Ridge
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

4450 Weejun Loop, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Recently built, single family luxury home. Ryan Homes-Hayworth model. May's Quarter subdivision. Located 20 miles south of DC., approx. 6.5 miles to I-95 & multiple commuter lots and slug lines and 10 minutes to 2 VRE stations. Conveniently situated between Ft. Belvoir & Quantico Marine Corps Base. Large variety of shopping centers near by; Potomac Mills, Stonebridge Town Center and many more. 2 car garage, study room, open plan gourmet kitchen w/stainless steal appl., granite counter-tops, 42" cabinets, hardwood floors, oak stairs. 4 bdr in upper level with full baths & walk-in closets. Soaking tub in master bedroom, double doors, dual vanity and walk-in closets. Media room, finished basement, with an in-law/aupair suite with full bath. Lots of storage space. HOA access to; Pool, gym, tennis courts, etc. You must come and see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4450 WEEJUN LOOP have any available units?
4450 WEEJUN LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 4450 WEEJUN LOOP have?
Some of 4450 WEEJUN LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4450 WEEJUN LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
4450 WEEJUN LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4450 WEEJUN LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 4450 WEEJUN LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 4450 WEEJUN LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 4450 WEEJUN LOOP offers parking.
Does 4450 WEEJUN LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4450 WEEJUN LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4450 WEEJUN LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 4450 WEEJUN LOOP has a pool.
Does 4450 WEEJUN LOOP have accessible units?
No, 4450 WEEJUN LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 4450 WEEJUN LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4450 WEEJUN LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 4450 WEEJUN LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 4450 WEEJUN LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
