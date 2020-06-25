4450 WEEJUN LOOP

Amenities
Recently built, single family luxury home. Ryan Homes-Hayworth model. May's Quarter subdivision. Located 20 miles south of DC., approx. 6.5 miles to I-95 & multiple commuter lots and slug lines and 10 minutes to 2 VRE stations. Conveniently situated between Ft. Belvoir & Quantico Marine Corps Base. Large variety of shopping centers near by; Potomac Mills, Stonebridge Town Center and many more. 2 car garage, study room, open plan gourmet kitchen w/stainless steal appl., granite counter-tops, 42" cabinets, hardwood floors, oak stairs. 4 bdr in upper level with full baths & walk-in closets. Soaking tub in master bedroom, double doors, dual vanity and walk-in closets. Media room, finished basement, with an in-law/aupair suite with full bath. Lots of storage space. HOA access to; Pool, gym, tennis courts, etc. You must come and see!