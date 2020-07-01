3842 KOVAL LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Handsome 3 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath, 3 Level TH is Freshly Painted, New Carpet, Professionally Cleaned and Ready for a Immediate Occupancy! * Stunning Views of Our Very Own Occoquan River! * Bump Outs Add to Usable Interior Square Footage * Main Level Open Floor Plan * Light, Bright, & Cheerful Atmosphere! * Lower Level Leads to Expansive Patio Deck (Railing and a convenient step to be installed in Spring) * Tons of Storage * New HVAC system for huge efficiency * Two Reserved Parking Spaces Directly in Front of Property * Just 10 Mins for I 95 * Easy Commute to Ft Belvoir, Pentagon, DC * Potomac Mills Mall Just 15 mins South! * No Smoking on Premises, Sorry, No Pets * Good Credit and References a Must * Available Now 2020 *