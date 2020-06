Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities playground

Lovely townhouse in Lake Ridge. Backs to the woods. 3 Bedroom/3.5 Baths. Fully finished walkout basement with den and full bath. Spacious and bright kitchen with space for a kitchen table. Large living room/dining room area. Fully fenced in back yard. New carpets and property completely repainted inside. Playground in neighborhood. Great access to 123, I-95, and VRE Station. Available immediately