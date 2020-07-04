12946 Luca Station Way

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/abe86d7071 ---- Well Kept 2 Car SF Home Over 4000SF With 5 Beds and 4-1/2 Baths*Hardwood Floors Cover the Formal Dining Room/Kitchen and Office*Gourmet Kitchen with SS Appliances/Custom Tile Backsplash/DBL Wall Oven and Island*Family Room off Kitchen w/Stone Gas Fireplace*Fenced Rear with Hardscape Patio*Spacious Master Suite with Large Walk in Closet*Bed 1 with Walk in Closet and Private Bath*Bed 2 with Walk in Closet*Finished Rec Room in Basement with Bedroom 5 and Full Bath*Ample Storage*Close to Dining/Shopping/RT 95 and FT. Belvoir*Garage Fridge Conveys* 1 Fireplace(S) Breakfast Area Carpet Chair Railings Crown Moldings Disposal Exhaust Fan Family Room Off Kitchen Floor Plan Traditional Formal/Separate Dining Room Gas/Propane Icemaker Kitchen Gourmet Kitchen Island Kitchen Table Space Mantel(S) Master Bath(S) Oven Double Oven Wall Oven/Range Gas Recessed Lighting Stone Upgraded Countertops Walk In Closet(S) Wood Floors