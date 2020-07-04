All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 12946 Luca Station Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12946 Luca Station Way
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:05 PM

12946 Luca Station Way

12946 Luca Station Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12946 Luca Station Way, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/abe86d7071 ---- Well Kept 2 Car SF Home Over 4000SF With 5 Beds and 4-1/2 Baths*Hardwood Floors Cover the Formal Dining Room/Kitchen and Office*Gourmet Kitchen with SS Appliances/Custom Tile Backsplash/DBL Wall Oven and Island*Family Room off Kitchen w/Stone Gas Fireplace*Fenced Rear with Hardscape Patio*Spacious Master Suite with Large Walk in Closet*Bed 1 with Walk in Closet and Private Bath*Bed 2 with Walk in Closet*Finished Rec Room in Basement with Bedroom 5 and Full Bath*Ample Storage*Close to Dining/Shopping/RT 95 and FT. Belvoir*Garage Fridge Conveys* 1 Fireplace(S) Breakfast Area Carpet Chair Railings Crown Moldings Disposal Exhaust Fan Family Room Off Kitchen Floor Plan Traditional Formal/Separate Dining Room Gas/Propane Icemaker Kitchen Gourmet Kitchen Island Kitchen Table Space Mantel(S) Master Bath(S) Oven Double Oven Wall Oven/Range Gas Recessed Lighting Stone Upgraded Countertops Walk In Closet(S) Wood Floors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12946 Luca Station Way have any available units?
12946 Luca Station Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12946 Luca Station Way have?
Some of 12946 Luca Station Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12946 Luca Station Way currently offering any rent specials?
12946 Luca Station Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12946 Luca Station Way pet-friendly?
No, 12946 Luca Station Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12946 Luca Station Way offer parking?
Yes, 12946 Luca Station Way offers parking.
Does 12946 Luca Station Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12946 Luca Station Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12946 Luca Station Way have a pool?
No, 12946 Luca Station Way does not have a pool.
Does 12946 Luca Station Way have accessible units?
No, 12946 Luca Station Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12946 Luca Station Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12946 Luca Station Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12946 Luca Station Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12946 Luca Station Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia