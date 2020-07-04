---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/abe86d7071 ---- Well Kept 2 Car SF Home Over 4000SF With 5 Beds and 4-1/2 Baths*Hardwood Floors Cover the Formal Dining Room/Kitchen and Office*Gourmet Kitchen with SS Appliances/Custom Tile Backsplash/DBL Wall Oven and Island*Family Room off Kitchen w/Stone Gas Fireplace*Fenced Rear with Hardscape Patio*Spacious Master Suite with Large Walk in Closet*Bed 1 with Walk in Closet and Private Bath*Bed 2 with Walk in Closet*Finished Rec Room in Basement with Bedroom 5 and Full Bath*Ample Storage*Close to Dining/Shopping/RT 95 and FT. Belvoir*Garage Fridge Conveys* 1 Fireplace(S) Breakfast Area Carpet Chair Railings Crown Moldings Disposal Exhaust Fan Family Room Off Kitchen Floor Plan Traditional Formal/Separate Dining Room Gas/Propane Icemaker Kitchen Gourmet Kitchen Island Kitchen Table Space Mantel(S) Master Bath(S) Oven Double Oven Wall Oven/Range Gas Recessed Lighting Stone Upgraded Countertops Walk In Closet(S) Wood Floors
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12946 Luca Station Way have any available units?
12946 Luca Station Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12946 Luca Station Way have?
Some of 12946 Luca Station Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12946 Luca Station Way currently offering any rent specials?
12946 Luca Station Way is not currently offering any rent specials.