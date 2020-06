Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool tennis court

Back on the market. Don't miss out a 2nd time. Beautiful TH in Westridge. Next to area pool, tennis courts, pond, tot lot, and much more. This 3 level home offers 3 bedrooms 2 full and 2 half baths. Renovated kitchen and hardwood floors throughout make this home a must see. Large back deck facing private woods. Applications can be made online. Available for occupancy August 1st.