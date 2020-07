12313 CINNAMON STREET

Amenities

FRESHLY UPDATED THREE BEDROOM TOWN HOME IN THE LAKE RIDGE COMMUNITY. NEW WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN HAS FRESHLY PAINTED CABINETS AND NEW LAMINATE FLOORING WITH A BRIGHT BEAUTIFUL NEW COUNTER. NEW STOVE WITH NEWER REFRIGERATOR AND DISHWASHER. NEW CARPETING THROUGHOUT. COMPLETE INTERIOR HAS BEEN PAINTED. PLENTY OF STORAGE. NICE SIZE UTILITY ROOM WHERE YOU CAN CONNECT YOUR OWN WASHER AND DRYER. LOTS OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT TO ENHANCE THE HOME. GREAT LOCATION NEAR COMMUTER LOT AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION. PLENTY OF SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT NEARBY. LAKE RIDGE BOASTS GREAT AMENITIES FOR USE WITHIN THE ASSOCIATION. ON LINE APPLICATIONS ONLY. SECURED FUNDS REQUIRED FOR SECURITY DEPOSIT, PET DEPOSIT (IF APPLICABLE) AND FIRST MONTH'S RENT.