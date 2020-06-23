12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ready to move in! New carpet, new roof, new water heater, new HVAC with the NEST. Welcoming entrance with open concept dining, living and kitchen areas. Warm up to the wood burning fireplace while watching the snow fall out the large bay window. Roomy galley kitchen with pantry and breakfast bar. Second level is the sun-drenched Master bedroom suite with dressing area, walk-in closet and full bathroom. Third level has two additional bedrooms, full bath, and laundry room. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Two assigned parking spaces.