Lake Ridge, VA
12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE
12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE

12158 Salemtown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12158 Salemtown Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ready to move in! New carpet, new roof, new water heater, new HVAC with the NEST. Welcoming entrance with open concept dining, living and kitchen areas. Warm up to the wood burning fireplace while watching the snow fall out the large bay window. Roomy galley kitchen with pantry and breakfast bar. Second level is the sun-drenched Master bedroom suite with dressing area, walk-in closet and full bathroom. Third level has two additional bedrooms, full bath, and laundry room. Pets on a case-by-case basis. Two assigned parking spaces.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have any available units?
12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have?
Some of 12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12158 SALEMTOWN DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
