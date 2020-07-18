All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:48 AM

12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE

12001 William and Mary Circle · (703) 901-2985
Location

12001 William and Mary Circle, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2036 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Well maintained single family home right in the heart of sought-after Lake Ridge neighborhood. This property has 5 bedrooms, oversized 2 car garage, rear sunroom and deck for summertime BBQ's. Fully fenced in backyard. Large master bedroom with a beautifully renovated master bath. Elementary school within walking distance. An ideal location for those commuting to Fort Belvoir, Quantico, the Pentagon or even into DC. Community amenities include 5 swimming pools, tennis courts, playgrounds, basketball courts and a ton of walking/jogging trails. Won't last long! Schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE have any available units?
12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE have?
Some of 12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
