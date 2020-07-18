12001 WILLIAM AND MARY CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Well maintained single family home right in the heart of sought-after Lake Ridge neighborhood. This property has 5 bedrooms, oversized 2 car garage, rear sunroom and deck for summertime BBQ's. Fully fenced in backyard. Large master bedroom with a beautifully renovated master bath. Elementary school within walking distance. An ideal location for those commuting to Fort Belvoir, Quantico, the Pentagon or even into DC. Community amenities include 5 swimming pools, tennis courts, playgrounds, basketball courts and a ton of walking/jogging trails. Won't last long! Schedule your showing today!