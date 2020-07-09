All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

11557 HILL MEADE LANE

11557 Hill Meade Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11557 Hill Meade Lane, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
All new roof; freshly painted interior; new carpet upper level & lower level. Exterior trim being replaced with vinyl (maintenance free). Charming 3-level End TH with small front porch & large new rear deck. Bay windows on front (LR) & side (DR). Hardwoods throughout main level but some damage in the kitchen that can't be dealt with at this time. Large country kitchen with peninsula opens through two sets of SGDs to deck. Plenty of room for breakfast table & chairs as well as TV in Country kitchen. UL has 3 bedrooms and two full baths with all new w/w carpeting. LL has rec room with new w/w carpeting, corner fireplace (wood), bonus room with closet & entry to full bath. Walks out to rear fenced yard. Small room with stacked washer/dryer. Community is on the Occoquan River and has a small landing where owners can put in canoes/kayaks in the water plus basketball court, etc. Lake Ridge HOA has several pools/community centers, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11557 HILL MEADE LANE have any available units?
11557 HILL MEADE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 11557 HILL MEADE LANE have?
Some of 11557 HILL MEADE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11557 HILL MEADE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11557 HILL MEADE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11557 HILL MEADE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11557 HILL MEADE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 11557 HILL MEADE LANE offer parking?
No, 11557 HILL MEADE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 11557 HILL MEADE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11557 HILL MEADE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11557 HILL MEADE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11557 HILL MEADE LANE has a pool.
Does 11557 HILL MEADE LANE have accessible units?
No, 11557 HILL MEADE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11557 HILL MEADE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11557 HILL MEADE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11557 HILL MEADE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11557 HILL MEADE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

