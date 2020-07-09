11557 HILL MEADE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool

All new roof; freshly painted interior; new carpet upper level & lower level. Exterior trim being replaced with vinyl (maintenance free). Charming 3-level End TH with small front porch & large new rear deck. Bay windows on front (LR) & side (DR). Hardwoods throughout main level but some damage in the kitchen that can't be dealt with at this time. Large country kitchen with peninsula opens through two sets of SGDs to deck. Plenty of room for breakfast table & chairs as well as TV in Country kitchen. UL has 3 bedrooms and two full baths with all new w/w carpeting. LL has rec room with new w/w carpeting, corner fireplace (wood), bonus room with closet & entry to full bath. Walks out to rear fenced yard. Small room with stacked washer/dryer. Community is on the Occoquan River and has a small landing where owners can put in canoes/kayaks in the water plus basketball court, etc. Lake Ridge HOA has several pools/community centers, etc.