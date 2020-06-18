All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6388 GAYFIELDS RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6388 GAYFIELDS RD
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:40 PM

6388 GAYFIELDS RD

6388 Gayfields Road · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6388 Gayfields Road, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome to 6388 Gayfields Road, a stunning 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath single family home at the end of a cul-de-sac with a 2-car garage, open floor plan, high ceilings, elegant crown molding that flows throughout most of the main level, French doors leading into the office/5th bedroom, and much more! Walk in to this spectacular home through its two story foyer with a gorgeous Palladian window and sidelights. A tasteful kitchen including an expansive center island with a cooktop and space for bar stool seating features a breakfast area, granite counters, matching black appliances, recessed lighting, a deep double sink, and a pass-through to the oversized sunroom with a door to the sizable deck. The grand family room is located off of the kitchen~s breakfast area and includes a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, lots of tall windows and stairs to the upper level. The luxurious master suite with vaulted ceiling offers a large sitting area and boasts two spacious walk-in closets, a dressing area and a deluxe master bath with separate vanities, a soaking tub and a stand-in shower. The three additional bedrooms upstairs have private full baths with ceramic tile flooring and a shower/tub combination for added convenience. A gigantic lower level showcases a great rec room, and has a den with an attached dual entry full bath, closet and walk-out stairs to the backyard with an underground sprinkler system. Washer and dryer are available for the main level laundry room upon tenant request.This palatial home is perfectly located just minutes to Fort Belvoir, the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station, and the Hilltop Village Center with a Wegmans and many more shops and restaurants. Residents of Kingstowne can enjoy many amenities including pools, tot-lots, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, running trails, exercise rooms and party room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6388 GAYFIELDS RD have any available units?
6388 GAYFIELDS RD has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6388 GAYFIELDS RD have?
Some of 6388 GAYFIELDS RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6388 GAYFIELDS RD currently offering any rent specials?
6388 GAYFIELDS RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6388 GAYFIELDS RD pet-friendly?
No, 6388 GAYFIELDS RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6388 GAYFIELDS RD offer parking?
Yes, 6388 GAYFIELDS RD does offer parking.
Does 6388 GAYFIELDS RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6388 GAYFIELDS RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6388 GAYFIELDS RD have a pool?
Yes, 6388 GAYFIELDS RD has a pool.
Does 6388 GAYFIELDS RD have accessible units?
No, 6388 GAYFIELDS RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6388 GAYFIELDS RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6388 GAYFIELDS RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6388 GAYFIELDS RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6388 GAYFIELDS RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6388 GAYFIELDS RD?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity