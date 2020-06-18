6388 GAYFIELDS RD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Welcome to 6388 Gayfields Road, a stunning 5 bedroom, 5.5 bath single family home at the end of a cul-de-sac with a 2-car garage, open floor plan, high ceilings, elegant crown molding that flows throughout most of the main level, French doors leading into the office/5th bedroom, and much more! Walk in to this spectacular home through its two story foyer with a gorgeous Palladian window and sidelights. A tasteful kitchen including an expansive center island with a cooktop and space for bar stool seating features a breakfast area, granite counters, matching black appliances, recessed lighting, a deep double sink, and a pass-through to the oversized sunroom with a door to the sizable deck. The grand family room is located off of the kitchen~s breakfast area and includes a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, lots of tall windows and stairs to the upper level. The luxurious master suite with vaulted ceiling offers a large sitting area and boasts two spacious walk-in closets, a dressing area and a deluxe master bath with separate vanities, a soaking tub and a stand-in shower. The three additional bedrooms upstairs have private full baths with ceramic tile flooring and a shower/tub combination for added convenience. A gigantic lower level showcases a great rec room, and has a den with an attached dual entry full bath, closet and walk-out stairs to the backyard with an underground sprinkler system. Washer and dryer are available for the main level laundry room upon tenant request.This palatial home is perfectly located just minutes to Fort Belvoir, the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station, and the Hilltop Village Center with a Wegmans and many more shops and restaurants. Residents of Kingstowne can enjoy many amenities including pools, tot-lots, tennis, basketball and volleyball courts, running trails, exercise rooms and party room!