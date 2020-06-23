5948 Ians Way

Amenities

Stunning 3Bed/ 4 Bath Townhome in Beautiful Alexandria! - Renter's Warehouse is proud to present this immaculate townhome in Kingstowne! Fully updated 3 bed/ 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Renovated open concept Kitchen/living room with high-end stainless steel appliances! Shiny Hardwood floors in the living areas. Fully finished lower level with its own half bath, perfect for an in-law suite! Master suite with Jacuzzi tub, separate stand-up shower, and dual vanities. Large deck that is perfect for entertaining! One car garage, never have to shovel your car out of the snow again! Community includes a pool and fitness center. Easy access to Public transportation, I-95, 395, 495. Down the street from the Kingstowne Towne Center - with a cinema, shopping, and dining! Don't miss out on this amazing home! Pets are case by case. $50 per application. 12 month lease minimum, 24+ month preferred! For more information and to schedule a showing please contact Suvo at 571-341-9943.



(RLNE4548557)