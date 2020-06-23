All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 5948 Ians Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
5948 Ians Way
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:14 AM

5948 Ians Way

5948 Ians Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5948 Ians Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
Stunning 3Bed/ 4 Bath Townhome in Beautiful Alexandria! - Renter's Warehouse is proud to present this immaculate townhome in Kingstowne! Fully updated 3 bed/ 2 full bath and 2 half bath. Renovated open concept Kitchen/living room with high-end stainless steel appliances! Shiny Hardwood floors in the living areas. Fully finished lower level with its own half bath, perfect for an in-law suite! Master suite with Jacuzzi tub, separate stand-up shower, and dual vanities. Large deck that is perfect for entertaining! One car garage, never have to shovel your car out of the snow again! Community includes a pool and fitness center. Easy access to Public transportation, I-95, 395, 495. Down the street from the Kingstowne Towne Center - with a cinema, shopping, and dining! Don't miss out on this amazing home! Pets are case by case. $50 per application. 12 month lease minimum, 24+ month preferred! For more information and to schedule a showing please contact Suvo at 571-341-9943.

(RLNE4548557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5948 Ians Way have any available units?
5948 Ians Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 5948 Ians Way have?
Some of 5948 Ians Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5948 Ians Way currently offering any rent specials?
5948 Ians Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5948 Ians Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5948 Ians Way is pet friendly.
Does 5948 Ians Way offer parking?
Yes, 5948 Ians Way does offer parking.
Does 5948 Ians Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5948 Ians Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5948 Ians Way have a pool?
Yes, 5948 Ians Way has a pool.
Does 5948 Ians Way have accessible units?
No, 5948 Ians Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5948 Ians Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5948 Ians Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5948 Ians Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5948 Ians Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America